The Junior Cricket Committee of BCCI on Saturday named the India Under-19 squads for the three-match ODI series against South Africa Under-19, and the following World Cup that is set to take place in Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15 to February 6 next year. For the series against South Africa, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been named captain, with Aaron George being his deputy. It is worth noting that 14-year-old Suryavanshi has been given the big charge as regular skipper Ayush Mhatre misses out on the series due to a wrist injury. Vihaan Malhotra, who is the vice-captain for India in the U-19 World Cup, is also out of the three-match series due to a similar injury.

"Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra have sustained wrist injuries and will miss the South Africa tour. The duo will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for further management of their injuries and will join the team for the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup," informed BCCI in a release.

India's squad for South Africa tour

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (captain), Aaron George (vice-captain), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wicketkeeper), Harvansh Singh (wicketkeeper), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, Rahul Kumar.

India U19 squad for ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2026

Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vihaan Malhotra (vice-captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wicketkeeper), Harvansh Singh (wicketkeeper), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan.

Rising Indian batting star Suryavanshi was felicitated with the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' by the President Droupadi Murmu on Friday for his scintillating batting performances for Team India in age-group cricket and for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which has seen him break plenty of records.

The 14-year-old left-handed batter has become the talk of the entire nation with his batting exploits, with many comparing his rise to Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, who also started as a teen prodigy from Mumbai.

Suryavanshi, 14, who made history last year by becoming the youngest player to earn an IPL contract after being bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore, has achieved plenty of milestones in a career that has taken off over the last year or so.

