Just 14 years old, but Vaibhav Suryavanshi is quickly becoming a fan favourite. The hard-hitting batter has continued to show his skills with the bat in England, after setting the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on fire for the Rajasthan Royals. Suryavanshi, who is with the Indian U19 team in England for a youth assignment, has been a revelation with the bat. He was among the top contributors as the India U19 side defeated the England U19 team in a 5-match ODI series. Suryavanshi's exploits have been such that fans haven't hesitated in driving for hours just to get a glimpse of the teenage prodigy.

It has been revealed that two girls by the name of Aanya and Rivaa travelled for 6 hours just to get a picture with Suryavanshi. Both girls wore the Rajasthan Royals shirt as they met the 14-year-old India star.

Even the official X (Twitter) highlighted the incredible fan story on social media.

"Proof why we have the best fans. Drove for 6 hours to Worcester. Wore their Pink. Cheered for Vaibhav & Team India. Aanya and Rivaa, as old as Vaibhav himself, had a day to remember," Rajasthan Royals' handle wrote.

In the 4th Youth ODI against England U19, Vaibhav smashed a sensational 143, bringing up his century in just 52 balls — the fastest-ever hundred by any batter in the format.

In a video shared by BCCI on social media, the IPL prodigy opened up about his innings and revealed his next goal. Inspired by India captain Shubman Gill's hunger for runs, Vaibhav said: "I got a lot of inspiration from him because I watched his game. Even after scoring 100 and 200 runs, he kept playing and kept taking the team forward.

“I had in mind that I could have played longer because I had a lot of time left. There were 20 overs still remaining. There was one shot where I didn't give my 100% and that's why I got out. I will try to play for a long time like him."