Just 14 years old, but Vaibhav Suryavanshi has shown the world of cricket what he can do with the bat in his hands. Vaibhav took just 78 balls to reach his century. He was eventually dismissed by Australia's Hayden Schiller for a score of 113 runs in 86 balls. But, before being dismissed, the Rajasthan Royals star had lit up the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane with 8 sixes and 9 fours. In the match, another Indian who shone with the bat was Vedant Trivedi, who ended up scoring 140 runs from 192 balls.

With his triple-digit score in the Youth Test against Australia U-19, Suryavanshi now stands as the only player in Youth Test history, apart from former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, to have recorded two centuries in under 100 balls. Previously, he had scored a 58-ball effort against Australia U-19 in Chennai last year, which remains the second-fastest Youth Test century ever recorded, just behind England's Moeen Ali.

The 78-ball hundred that Vaibhav scored against Australia U-19 in Brisbane is also the fastest Youth Test century scored in the country.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi 113(86) vs Aus U19

Vaibhav Suryavanshi On A Record-breaking Spree

The destructive left-hander recently broke the all-time record for the most career sixes in Youth One-Day International (ODI) cricket. To achieve the feat, Suryavanshi surpassed former India U-19 captain Unmukt Chand's long-standing record of 38 career sixes.

The 14-year-old southpaw broke the record during the second Youth ODI against Australia U-19 at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. In the match, Suryavanshi took his career tally to 41 sixes, and the count isn't likely to stop anytime soon. Remarkably, he achieved this feat in just 10 Youth ODI innings, compared to Unmukt, who had done so in 21 matches.