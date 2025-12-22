There is no doubt that talents like Vaibhav Suryavanshi come once in a generation. From becoming the youngest player ever to be bought in an IPL auction to smashing record-breaking centuries at the Under-19 level, the 14-year-old prodigy from Bihar has the cricketing world at his feet. However, as the history of the sport has often shown, pure talent is merely the first step on a long and treacherous ladder. To reach the summit of international cricket, Suryavanshi must bridge the gap between "potential" and "greatness" by addressing some critical areas of his development.

Suryavanshi's natural flair and explosive power are undeniable, but professional cricket is an ever-evolving game of chess. While his programme of high-intent batting worked wonders in the UAE and domestic circuits, the transition to senior cricket requires tactical flexibility.

Since his 171 against the UAE in the U19 Asia Cup 2025, Vaibhav only managed to touch the 50-run mark once, that too against minnows Malaysia. His failure to fire at the top in the final against Pakistan was one of the biggest reasons behind India's defeat.

Vaibhav needs to learn how to "pivot" his game as the situation demands. Knowing when to drop anchor and when to accelerate is more of an art than a skill that he needs to acquire. Mastering the art of rotating strike against quality spin and handling the short ball will be the true test of his longevity.

Raw talent can win games, but temperament wins championships. Recent events, specifically the heated exchange with Pakistan's Ali Raza in the U19 Asia Cup final, have highlighted a volatile streak. His "shoe gesture" toward the opposition was widely seen as a sign of emotional immaturity.

Joining the Rajasthan Royals at such a tender age brings not just money but a level of fame that can be intoxicating. History is littered with stories of cricket's "next big things" who lost their way after their first big cheque.

Constant media glare and social media stardom can easily shift a young player's focus away from the training ground.

Learn From Yashasvi Jaiswal

Suryavanshi must look at the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, a Rajasthan Royals teammate who stayed humble and focused despite a meteoric rise. Success in the IPL is a platform, not a destination.

There is a thin line between confidence and over-ambition. Suryavanshi's "all-or-nothing" mentality, frequently attempting to smash every ball for a boundary, often borders on recklessness. His "blind slogger" approach during critical chases has drawn criticism for a lack of game awareness.

Discipline doesn't mean losing his natural flair; it means applying it with surgical precision. Learning to respect the good balls and punishing the bad ones is the hallmark of a world-class batsman.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a diamond in the rough, but even diamonds need rigorous polishing. While the onus lies on him to not take his foot off the pedal in his journey of new learnings, the coaches and mentors also have a big role to play.