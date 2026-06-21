Cricket Ireland has made it clear that the upcoming two-match T20I series against India will go ahead as planned, playing down any concerns over the security threat in Belfast. The matches, scheduled for June 26 and June 28 respectively, will be played at Belfast's Stormont. Civil unrest over the past few months in the city had put the series on hold, but Cricket Ireland, in an official statement, has confirmed that there are no immediate plans for protests or demonstrations that could affect the security of the two teams.

"Following a comprehensive review of the current security environment in Belfast, Cricket Ireland can confirm that both Ireland v India T20 International matches at Stormont on 26 and 28 June will proceed as planned. The safety and well-being of everyone involved in the series remains our highest priority. We continue to work closely with the PSNI, venue management and security partners, and are satisfied that the appropriate measures are in place to ensure the safe and successful staging of both fixtures," the statement read.

With Cricket Ireland confirming that the matches will go ahead as planned, batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut could be on the cards following his breakthrough outing in the recently concluded IPL season, as well as his dominant run in the subsequent Tri-Nation Series for India A.

"Current assessments indicate no specific threat to the matches, participating teams, officials, spectators or the venue, and there are no plans for protests or demonstrations that would impact either match day. Accordingly, both Ireland v India T20 International matches at Stormont on 26 and 28 June will proceed as planned," it added.

Cricket Ireland added that it is working in tandem with security authorities to monitor the situation and guarantee a seamless experience for traveling fans.

"We will continue to work closely with all relevant agencies and monitor developments in the lead-up to the fixtures. Supporters attending the matches are encouraged to follow official Cricket Ireland channels for any event updates and to allow additional travel time where necessary," said Cricket Ireland.

"We look forward to welcoming fans from Ireland, India and around the world to Belfast for what promises to be a memorable celebration of international cricket."

The 4,200-seater Stormont has never hosted a T20I game between India and Ireland before.

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