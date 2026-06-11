After a poor start to the tri-series, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returned to form with a 22-ball 44 for India A during the clash against Afghanistan A in Dambulla on Thursday. Sooryavanshi, who managed just 14 runs in the tri-series opener against Sri Lanka, played an entertaining cameo at the top, slamming nine fours. The 15-year-old didn't just rely on aerial strokes, finding boundaries along the ground to put Afghanistan A under pressure early on. Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar were full of praise for Sooryavanshi, highlighting that his innings wasn't just about power but also timing.

Ashwin even noted that the youngster's knock kept him on the edge of his seat, highlighting that his innings wasn't just about power but exquisite timing, especially on the cover drives.

"Out ! But 44(21) absolutely entertaining innings, punctuated with some well timed cover drives. We have seen his power, but today was anything but brute force. He is some player this kid," Ashwin wrote on X.

Out ! But 44(21) absolutely entertaining innings, punctuated with some well timed cover drives.



We have seen his power, but today was anything but brute force.



He is some player this kid. #vaibhavsuryavanshi #INDAvAFGA pic.twitter.com/Ul3plGh783 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 11, 2026

Manjrekar shared that sentiment, highlighting how Sooryavanshi's natural ability to time the ball makes him a massive future prospect for India in ODI cricket.

"India A is in SL, pitch not as flat as in the IPL & it's not T20 cricket. So watching Vaibhav Suryavanshi in different batting conditions. And I am excited! He is not just your T20 slogger. He can be a one day phenomenon too! Special talent!" said Manjrekar.

India A is in SL, pitch not as flat as in the IPL & it's not T20 cricket. So watching Vaibhav Suryavanshi in different batting conditions. And I am excited!

He is not just your T20 slogger. He can be a one day phenomenon too! Special talent! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 11, 2026

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi yet again fell to a bouncer outside the off-stump, this time edging Abdollah Ahmadzai, the most successful Afghan bowler on the day with a five-wicket haul (5/68), to stumper Mohmmad Ishaq while trying a ramp.

Skipper Tilak Varma, vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and opener Prabhsimran Singh made well-timed fifties as India A scored a massive 349 for nine.

After electing to bat, India were served well by Prabhsimran (84, 69b), Gaikwad (66, 80b) and Tilak (66, 73b) as Afghanistan bowlers struggled to contain the opposition batters at any stage of the innings, which was curtailed to 49 overs because of passing showers.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi