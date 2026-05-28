Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the IPL 2026 Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, slamming a 16-ball half-century in Mullanpur on Wednesday. During his knock, Sooryavanshi entered the history books by breaking Chris Gayle's record for the most sixes in a single IPL season. Sooryavanshi came into the contest with 53 sixes, six less than Gayle's tally of 59. Reacting to Sooryavanshi's carnage, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who was on commentary, asked Virender Sehwag how much money he would pay if the teenager enters the auction.

While Sehwag, without any hesitation, said that he would pay Rs 30 crore, former India batter Aakash Chopra was quick to reply that he would match the offer without thinking twice.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi was eventually dismissed for a 29-ball 97, narrowly missing out on Gayle's record of slamming the fastest century in IPL history (30 balls).

The clamour for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fast-tracked inclusion into the senior Indian men's team is growing deafening. Barely a year since his IPL debut, the cricket world is already convinced the 15-year-old prodigy is ready for the highest level. Fans won't have to wait long for a glimpse of his talent as the teenager is set to feature for India-A as early as next month, when the Tilak Varma-led squad heads to Sri Lanka for a tri-series. Sooryavanshi has scored nearly 600 runs (583) in the IPL this term.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal hit the nail right on the head when asked about the way forward for the teenager, calling him a 'special talent' while insisting that the BCCI and RR's continued guidance would make him even better.

"I feel the BCCI and the franchise would need to handhold him in terms of showing him the right way so that his temperament stays intact. Because sport is not only about physical skill, it is also about mental toughness," Dhumal told The Times of India ahead of the IPL Eliminator between RR and SRH.

"And definitely, we will do our bit to make sure that the kind of skill set he has allows him to perform for India for many, many years to come."

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