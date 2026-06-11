Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be in action as India A take on Afghanistan A in their second match of the ongoing Tri-Nation A Series 2026. The 15-year-old wonderkid started well in the first game against Sri Lanka A, smashing three fours, but ended up losing his wicket cheaply. While trying to hit a big one, he miscued the ball to a player at mid-off. Vaibhav fell for 14 off 12 balls. It turned out to be an extremely tight game as India A registered a narrow eight-run win over their opponents.

Tilak Varma-led India A clinched a dramatic win in Dambulla on Tuesday. Opting to bat first, India A suffered an early setback as openers Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh were dismissed cheaply. But Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a brilliant century (101) to help India A post a total of 277 for 6 in 50 overs.

In response, Sri Lanka A seemed to have the chase under control for almost the entire innings, but lost their way at the very end. SL A captain Sahan Arachchige's 74 went in vain. For India A, spinners Ayush Badoni, Anukul Roy and Vipraj Nigam picked up two wickets each, as did pacer Arshad Khan.

When will the India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-Series 2026 match take place?

The India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-Series 2026 match will take place on Thursday, June 11.

Where will the India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-Series 2026 match be held?

The India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-Series 2026 match will be held at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

What time will the India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-Series 2026 match start?

The India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-Series 2026 match toss will take place at 9:30 AM IST. The match will start 30 minutes after that.

Which TV channels will telecast the India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-Series 2026 match live?

In India, the India A vs Afghanistan A match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-Series 2026 match?

The India A vs Afghanistan A, Tri-Series 2026 match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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