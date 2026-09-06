East Zone vs South Zone Live Streaming, Duleep Trophy Final Live Telecast: East Zone will face South Zone in the final of the prestigious Duleep Trophy from Sunday onwards. East Zone are seeking their first Duleep Trophy title since 2012-13, when they defeated Central Zone in the final to lift their second trophy, while South have been far more successful, having won 12 titles, with their last coming in 2023. The clash is set to see several India internationals battle for the showpiece before attention turns to international cricket. Mohammed Siraj and Devdutt Padikkal have joined the South Zone squad. For East Zone, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Shami will play.

When will the East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 final take place?

The East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 final will take place on September 6 (Sunday)

Where will the East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 final match be held?

The East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 final is being held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 final match start?

The East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 final will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Toss will happen 30 minutes before that.

Which TV channels will live telecast the East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 final match?

The East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 final will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 final match?

The East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 final match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh Bronze As India Seal Double Podium In CWG Javelin