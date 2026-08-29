Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed his wicket-taking prowess in East Zone's Duleep Trophy victory over North East Zone, striking twice in the latter's second innings. The 15-year-old, who had earlier shown glimpses of his left-arm off-spin during the U19 World Cup, used his bowling skills to good effect with the red ball too. After the match, Sooryavanshi confessed that East Zone captain Ishan Kishan thought it would be a risk to give him the ball. The 15-year-old cheekily said that Kishan wasn't aware of his wicket-taking skills.

"Ishan bhaiya felt like he was taking a risk by giving me the ball. But he doesn't know that I am a wicket-taker," Sooryavanshi said, in a video shared by BCCI.

"If you ask batters, they always enjoy bowling. A batter bowling or a bowler batting is enjoyable for the player. Wickets weren't falling for the opposing team.I was asked to bowl two or three overs," he shared.

Sooryavanshi revealed that he knew he would get only a handful of overs to bowl, and therefore, he tried to keep things simple and get the basics right.





Meet the secret wicket-taker who enjoys bowling and answered his captain's 'risky' call - By @jigsactin#DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/ZhZ0QkeyZm — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 29, 2026

"In my mind, I knew that even if I take five wickets, I am only going to get three overs to bowl. I tried to bowl as best as I could, in one spot, and to finish my spell. It was a lot of fun because batting didn't go so well in the last match, so contributing to the team with the ball was fun. When a batter takes a wicket, there is no greater enjoyment than that," Sooryavanshi said.

Making his Duleep Trophy debut, Sooryavanshi had a disappointing outing with the bat, scoring just 8 runs. However, his two late wickets ensured that he had a meaningful contribution to the team's victory.

East Zone ultimately won by an innings and 210 runs.

Featured Video Of The Day

"Winning World Cup Most Beautiful thing": Golden Ball Winner Rodri