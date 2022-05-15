Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds has been killed in a car crash, Cricket Australia said on Sunday. As per cricket.com.au, Queensland Police are now investigating the crash that had taken place at Hervey Range, about 50km from Townsville. As soon as the news of Symonds passing emerged, his contemporaries took to Twitter to express their grief and pay tribute to the swashbuckling all-rounder. Symonds is survived by wife Laura and young children Chloe and Billy.

Several cricketers took to Twitter to condole the demise of Symonds:

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul #RIPSymonds — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 15, 2022

Horrendous news to wake up to.

Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate.#RIPRoy — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) May 14, 2022

Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That's Roy. — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) May 15, 2022

Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news pic.twitter.com/pBWEqVO6IY — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 15, 2022

This is so devastating

Roy was So much fun to be around

Our Thoughts are with Symonds family #RIPRoy — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) May 14, 2022

Tragic news to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. Condolences to his family, friends and well wishers. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 15, 2022

Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022

We are extremely saddened by the tragic passing away of Andrew Symonds (1975-2022)



Rest in peace, Roy! pic.twitter.com/ZivYtPcVMJ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 15, 2022

The 46-year-old who had played 26 Tests and 198 ODIs for Australia was viewed as one of the modern-day greats and he had the ability to change the complexion of the game within minutes.

Along with the skills with bat and ball, Symonds was a gun fielder as well and he was a key member of Australia's 50-over World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007.

The right-handed batter played for Queensland for 17 seasons and talking about County Cricket, he represented Gloucestershire, Kent, Lancashire and Surrey.

In the Indian Premier League, Symonds played for the Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians.