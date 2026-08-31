Ollie Robinson claimed a match haul of eight wickets as England thrashed Pakistan by 194 runs in the second Test at Lord's to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Robinson, who returned figures of 4/11 in the first innings, followed it up with 4/24 in the second as Pakistan were bowled out for 194 while chasing 389, despite Saud Shakeel's gutsy 97 on a tricky surface. With the win, England moved above Sri Lanka in the WTC 2025-27 standings and now occupy sixth place with a points percentage (PCT) of 34.44.

England have four Tests remaining in the current cycle, but their chances of qualifying for the final remain slim and are no longer entirely in their own hands.

Pakistan, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the table, with their PCT dropping from 19.05 to 16.67.

If India win all seven of their remaining Tests, England won't be able to surpass them in the points table.

Robinson produced a pair of double strikes Sunday either side of Shakeel and Shan Masood checking England's progress with a fourth-wicket partnership of 97.

Robinson took two wickets in four balls to leave the tourists 7-2, before express quick Jofra Archer dismissed Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

But from the dire position of 14-3 before lunch, Shakeel and fellow left-hander Masood kept England at bay.

Robinson, however, had Masood lbw from around the wicket for a gritty 26 off 72 balls, although it needed a review to reverse umpire Allahuddien Paleker's original not out decision.

And 111-4 became 115-5 when Mohammad Rizwan was lbw to Robinson carelessly slogging across the line.

Shakeel, 78 not out at tea, went to 86 by hooking Tongue for six and, two balls later, another superb hook off another the fast bowler saw him into the 90s.

Shakeel pulled the fifth ball of the over to go to 96 only to hole out soon afterwards when he swung Tongue straight to Harry Brook at deep square leg.

A crestfalllen Shakeel received a standing ovation from MCC members in the pavilion as he walked back in after the end of a 122-ball innings also featuring 13 fours.

Pakistan were now 169-7, although they were effectively eight wickets down with Imam-ul-Haq still sidelined by the calf problem meaning he was unable to bat in Pakistan's first innings.

Tongue then cemented his reputation for polishing off the tail by bowling Khurram Shahzad before ending the match when he had Mohammad Ali caught in the slips by Brook.

Pakistan had looked to Masood and Azan Awais to see off the new ball on a still seam-friendly pitch.

Awais, however, was lbw to Robinson and, three balls later, Abdullah Shafique was bowled for a duck by a superb delivery from the paceman that angled in and moved away late to hit off stump.

Archer's brute of a bouncer then had Azam in a horrible flap, with the ball looping to Jordan Cox at second slip.

(With AFP Inputs)

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