Pakistan staved off a fifth consecutive defeat at home with a hard-fought draw in the first Test in Karachi Friday despite career-best bowling figures from New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi. Sodhi grabbed 6-86 and threatened to give New Zealand victory in the first two sessions on the fifth and final day, but Pakistan fought on before declaring their second innings on 311-8. That gave New Zealand a tough target of 138 to win in 15 overs, and the chase ended in fading light on 61-1, with Tom Latham unbeaten on 35 and Devon Conway 18.

After the draw, Pakistan's position in the World Test Championship points table has not changed. They are currently seventh in the points table with a percentage point of 38.46. New Zealand also remained at the eighth place in the points table with 26.67 percentage points. Currently, Australia and India hold the top two places in the points table. Australia is at No. 1 position with 78.57 percentage points while India are at the second spot with 58.93 percentage points. Sri Lanka are at No. 3 with 53.33 percentage points while South Africa are fourth with 50 percentage points. The top two teams will qualify for the final of the World Test Championship next year.



Talking about the match, Michael Bracewell was the only wicket to fall for three. Sodhi was the star as he improved on his previous best of 4-60 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo four years ago.

The 30-year-old, playing his first Test in four years, turned the match in New Zealand's favour with three wickets in the second session to leave Pakistan on 249-7 at tea with 35 overs left in the match. But Saud Shakeel, who ended with 55 not out, and Mohammad Wasim (43) defied for 75 minutes and 111 balls during their 71-run eighth wicket stand to deprive New Zealand of a win.

Soon after tea, Sodhi trapped Wasim leg-before, but Mir Hamza (three not out) assisted Shakeel in a ninth-wicket unbroken stand of 34 runs in 50 minutes to further frustrate the visitors.

Shakeel, who hit seven boundaries and a six, built on after fighting knocks from Imam-ul-Haq (96) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (53) in the first two sessions.

Sponsored by Vuukle

In the post-lunch session, Sodhi dismissed Sarfaraz, Agha Salman (six) and Haq in the space of 27 balls for the addition of just 21 runs. Haq and Sarfaraz had added a defiant 85 runs for the fifth wicket and raised hopes of salvaging a draw for the home team before Sodhi struck.

He had Sarfaraz caught behind, bowled Salman, then got Haq stumped to leave Pakistan on 206-7.

Haq, who survived lbw referrals off the bowler on 58 and 74, cracked 10 boundaries and a six in his sixth half-century, while Sarfaraz had seven hits to the rope. So incensed was he by his dismissal, Haq smashed a chair with his bat on the way to the dressing room.

Resuming on 77-2, Pakistan lost nightwatchman Nauman Ali early, trapped leg-before by spinner Bracewell. Then skipper Babar Azam -- who scored 161 in Pakistan's first innings of 438 -- was out the same way to Sodhi for 14.

The second Test starts at the same venue on Monday.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL Auction: Teams Invest In Untested Players - Experts