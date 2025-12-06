Justin Greaves slammed an unbeaten double century to help West Indies snatch a draw against New Zealand in the 1st Test in Christchurch on Saturday. With the visitors chasing 531, Greaves pulled off an epic blockathon to remain not out on 202 before both the captains shook hands on the final day at the Hagley Oval. The visitors were 457/6 at the close, with Shai Hope (140) and Kemar Roach (58 not out) stitching crucial stands with the 'Man of the Match' Greaves. However, the visitors slipped to the bottom spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

With five defeats and a draw after six matches, West Indies boast a PCT of just 5.56. New Zealand, who played their first match of the ongoing cycle, jumped to the seventh spot with a PCT of 33.33.

Australia continue to lead the WTC standings, with 4 wins in 4 matches, helping them keep their PCT perfect at 100.00. South Africa, courtesy of their series win against India, find themselves in the second spot in the standings, with three wins in four matches so far. Sri Lanka occupy the No. 3 spot, with one win and one loss in two matches.

Pakistan and India are fourth and fifth with a PCT of 50 and 48.15, respectively.

Coming to the match, after being asked to bat first, A half-century from Williamson was the highlight of New Zealand's first innings; the hosts were bundled out for 231 after a comprehensive bowling performance by the West Indies.

Kemar Roach (2/47), Jayden Seales (2/44), Johann Layne (1/47), Ojay Shields (2/34), Justin Greaves (2/35), and captain Roston Chase (1/13) were among the wicket-takers for West Indies in the first innings.

In response, the Visitors were all out for 167. Tagenarine Chanderpaul (52) and Shai Hope (56) scored fighting half-centuries for West Indies in the first innings.

In the second innings of New Zealand, Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra stitched a massive 279-run partnership for the third-wicket as hosts declared at 466/8 with West Indies requiring 561 runs. While chasing, Hope, Greaves, and Roach played fighting knocks as the first Test ended in a draw.

(With ANI Inputs)