When it comes to stump mic antics, India captain Rohit Sharma is a gift that keeps on giving. Rohit's stump mic chirps, more often than not, have gone viral on social media. Most importantly, Rohit's antics are adored by fans. Who can forget his iconic 'Garden mein ghoomne wale ladke' (boys who stroll in the garden) remark to the youngsters during the Test series against England last year. Recently, India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav if the boys still stroll in the garden, especially with Rohit no longer part of the setup following his retirement from the format.

Suryakumar, however, joked he doesn't stop anyone from moving as no one does it anymore. He also said that he tries to stay away from the stump mic, adding that someone's specialty should remain with them only, hinting at Rohit's famous stump mic chirps.

"Nahi, mai nahi rokta hu kisi ko kyuki koi ghumta hi nahi hai. Try karta hoon door rahoon stumps se. Agar kisi ka woh specialty hai toh won unhe ke sath rahe toh zada better hai." (I don't stop anyone because no one roams around.I try to stay away from the stumps. If it's someone's specialty, then it's better that it stays with that person only)," Suryakumar was quoted as saying.

Suryakumar was also quizzed whether he understands Rohit's 'ye-woh' language. He replied: "Haan woh jab hum ghumte rehte hai garden mai, woh sunne ko mil hi jata hai." (Yes, when we roam in the garden, we get to hear those things.)"

Meanwhile, India took a 2-0 lead over England in the ongoing five-match T20I series on Saturday.

Tilak Varma anchored India's chase with an unbeaten 72 to lead the hosts to a thrilling two-wicket victory over England in the second T20 international on Saturday.

Chasing a tricky 166 for victory, India lost regular wickets but Varma kept calm in his 55-ball knock to steer the team home with four balls to spare in Chennai.

(With AFP Inputs)