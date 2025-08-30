Story ProgressBack to home
United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan Live Score, T20I Tri-Series 2nd Match
UAE vs Pakistan, T20I Tri-Series second match
UAE vs Pakistan Live Score Updates, T20I Tri-Series second match© AFP
United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan Live Updates, T20I Tri-Series second match: Saim Ayub fell for 69 as Pakistan went four down against United Arab Emirates in the second match of the ongoing T20I Tri-Series in Sharjah. Ayub raced to his half-century in just 25 balls and ended up scoring 69 runs off 38 balls with the help of seven fours and four sixes. Earlier, Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and opted to bat. The side aims to register its second win on trot. An all-round show from Pakistan helped them defeat Afghanistan by 39 runs in the first match of the series. (Live Scorecard)
Match 2, T20I Tri-Series in UAE, 2025, Aug 30, 2025
Play In Progress
UAE
PAK
143/4 (14.5)
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 9.64
Batsman
Hasan Nawaz
38 (22)
Mohammad Nawaz
13* (8)
Bowler
Dhruv Parashar
34/0 (3.5)
Saghir Khan
32/2 (3)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan, T20I Tri-Series second match -
No run.
Shortish delivery, on middle. Hasan Nawaz nudges it wide of mid-wicket for a single.
Length, just outside off, Mohammad Nawaz rocks back and cuts it away to deep point for a single.
SIX! A tough chance in the deep! Full and pushed through around off. Mohammad Nawaz prods half-forward and tonks it over the leaping Muhammad Waseem at long off for a six.
Flat and quick, full and around off. Hasan Nawaz crouches a bit and heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Dhruv Parashar is back for his final over. Short and slow, on off, Mohammad Nawaz backs away and taps it wide of cover for a quick single.
Full and outside off, a slower one by the looks of it. Mohammad Nawaz swings hard to loft it over covers, but gets it sliced off the outside edge, but over backward point for a single. 12 runs off this over, and 23 off the last two for Pakistan.
Back of a length, on the stumps. Hasan Nawaz flat bats it down to the left of long on for a single.
SIX! KABOOM! Back of a length, just outside off, sits up nicely for the batter. Hasan Nawaz liberates his arms, and lofts it on the up, over deep cover for a huge six.
Slower one, on a length, outside off. Hasan Nawaz tries to smash the cut shot, but chops off the inside edge and the ball dribbles back to the keeper.
FOUR! Quick hands! Short of a good length, outside off. Hasan Nawaz leans back and cuts it over the leaping backward point fielder for a boundary.
Huge swing and a miss! Short and stays low while jagging back into the batter. Hasan Nawaz swings with all his might and tries to send the ball to Dubai with the pull shot, but the ball skids and stays low, beating his inside edge.
Speared on a good length, outside the leg stump line. Hasan Nawaz shapes up to steer it across but misses and the ball rolls off the thigh pad to the vacant mid-wicket region. They cross for a leg bye. 11 off the over.
SIX! Connects, and connects well! Fuller and angling across off, Hasan Nawaz stands deep in his crease and swings through the line. Lofts it aerially and powers it behind deep extra cover for a huge six.
Touch short and outside off. Mohammad Nawaz lets it arrive and runs it behind to deep third for a single.
Outside off, on a good length. Mohammad Nawaz advances down the track and swings hard to go over cover, but misses to lay his bat on ball.
Hard length, angling into the batter. Mohammad Nawaz swats it down the ground, between mid on and mif off for a couple of runs.
Fired onto the pads, on a length. Hasan misses to tuck it across and the ball goes off the thigh pad to wide short fine leg for a leg bye.
On a length, around off and middle. Heaved down to long on for a single.
FOUR! More off the outside edge, but gets it over the in-field. Short and outside off. Hasan Nawaz stands tall and slashes hard to cut it square on the off side. But gets a thick outside edge and since he goes hard at the delivery, it flies off the edge, over short third for a boundary.