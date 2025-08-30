United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan Live Updates, T20I Tri-Series second match: Saim Ayub fell for 69 as Pakistan went four down against United Arab Emirates in the second match of the ongoing T20I Tri-Series in Sharjah. Ayub raced to his half-century in just 25 balls and ended up scoring 69 runs off 38 balls with the help of seven fours and four sixes. Earlier, Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and opted to bat. The side aims to register its second win on trot. An all-round show from Pakistan helped them defeat Afghanistan by 39 runs in the first match of the series. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan, T20I Tri-Series second match -