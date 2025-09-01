Story ProgressBack to home
United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Updates, T20I Tri-Series 3rd Match: UAE Opt To Bowl, Afghanistan Eye 1st Win
United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan T20I Tri-Series 3rd Match, Live Updates: Afghanistan have been asked to bat after UAE captain Muhammad Waseem won the toss
United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Updates, T20I Tri-Series 3rd Match© AFP
United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan T20I Tri-Series 3rd Match, Live Updates: Afghanistan have been asked to bat after UAE captain Muhammad Waseem won the toss. Two games in Sharjah have told one story clearly. Spin has been the king, pace has been punished. But if a fresh surface is in play this time around, the equation might shift, demanding that both pace units adapt quickly. UAE have two wins in their last six fixtures against Afghanistan, and the most recent coming in December 2023, which is proof that they can land a punch. But the determined Afghan side will be ready to take them head-on. An interesting match-up overall. Toss and teams coming up shortly. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of UAE vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series 3rd match -
Topics mentioned in this article
Afghanistan vs UAE T20I Live
UAE's Asif Khan is up for a quick chat with Bazid Khan. He says he has played a lot of domestic cricket in the UAE. Adds that he tries to settle in the first ten balls and then takes the chances and goes aggressive. Mentions this tri-series is a huge opportunity for them to prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup. Details that he just tries to play to his strengths, and also adds that he and Waseem try to contribute as much as they can.
PITCH REPORT - Aamir Sohail is pitchside for his analysis. He says that there is a bit of moisture on the wicket. Adds that it will initially offer some grip, and the batters need to be patient. Mentions the difference between now and when he played on the surface back in the days is the grass, and that there is no sheen. Ends by saying that it has something for everyone.
The captain of Afghanistan, Rashid Khan, says that they would have batted first and is happy that they got what they wanted to do. On the conversation about playing against different oppositions, Rashid details that they do not see which opposition they are playing against. Says it is all about how they are going to play and that they don't want to repeat the mistakes made in the last game. Informs that they have made one change - Sharafuddin Ashraf comes in for Fareed Ahmad.
The captain of United Arab Emirates, Muhammad Waseem, says that they will bowl first. Adds that no specific reason but the wicket looks good and he hopes that the ball does a bit early on but expect it to not change much in the second innings. Mentions that they have a lot of boundary balls away in the last game and needs to improve on that. Says that they will be happy to restrict Afghanistan under 160. Informs they have made a couple of changes in the side.
United Arab Emirates (Playing XI) - Muhammad Waseem (C), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra (WK), Ethan D'souza, Harshit Kaushik (In for Alishan Sharafu), Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid (In for Muhammad Jawadullah), and Junaid Siddique.
Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf (In for Fareed Ahmad), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
TOSS UPDATE - The flip of the coin is won by the United Arab Emirates and captain Muhammad Waseem elects to BOWL first.
Two games in Sharjah have told one story clearly. Spin has been the king, pace has been punished. But if a fresh surface is in play this time around, the equation might shift, demanding that both pace units adapt quickly. UAE have two wins in their last six fixtures against Afghanistan, and the most recent coming in December 2023, which is proof that they can land a punch. But the determined Afghan side will be ready to take them head-on. An interesting match-up overall. Toss and teams coming up shortly.
UAE’s homework isn’t any lighter. The top order has to shoulder more responsibility. Leaving the repair work to power-hitter Asif Khan every time isn’t sustainable for the long run. Skipper Muhammad Waseem and the senior batters need support, and they need it early. In the bowling department, the first few overs looked promising, but control evaporated in the middle and death overs. The pacers, led by Muhammad Jawadullah and Junaid Siddique, were scattered across the park. Line, length, and death-ball variations will decide if UAE can contain Afghanistan this time.
For Afghanistan, the task is all about tightening the loose ends. They pushed Pakistan hard, had the game within reach, and still watched it slip badly when the pressure mounted. Their spin core of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi delivered exactly what was expected, control and wickets. But the seamers fell short and couldn’t quite match the standards. This is their chance to iron out these wrinkles. With the bat, the top three of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Darwish Rasooli gave a solid start, but the middle overs became a trap. Too many wickets fell in clusters, momentum drained, and in the end, it cost them the match. Those are the fine margins they’ll be desperate to fix.