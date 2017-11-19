 
Under-19 Asia Cup: Afghanistan Clinch Title After Outclassing Pakistan In Final

Updated: 19 November 2017 14:11 IST

Chasing a target of 249, Pakistan were bundled out for a paltry 63 runs in 22.1 overs.

The Afghans beat Pakistan by 185 runs after a stellar batting performance by Ikram Faizi © Twitter

Afghanistan created history on Sunday after they beat Pakistan in the final to clinch their maiden Under-19 Asia Cup trophy in Kuala Lumpur. The Afghans thrashed Pakistan by 185 runs after a stellar batting performance by Ikram Faizi, who remained unbeaten on 107 runs. Chasing a target of 249, Pakistan were bundled out for a paltry 63 runs in 22.1 overs. Man of the Match Mujeeb Zadran shone with the ball after taking five wickets for 13 runs in 7.1 overs. Nine Pakistan batsmen couldn't reach double figures which highlighted the disciplined performance by the Afghan bowlers.

Led by Naveen-ul Haq, the young Afghans sank Nepal in the semifinal on Friday to make it to the final. Afghanistan were knocked out in the semi-final rounds in past three editions of the tournament. Pakistan reached the final, beating Bangladesh via Duckworth-Lewis method.

After being put into bat by Pakistan, Afghanistan got off to a flier after openers Rahman Gul and Ibrahim Zadran stitched a 61-run opening partnership. After Rahman got out in the 17th over, Ikram Faizi played showcased some brilliant shot-making to reach his century. For Pakistan, Muhammad Musa finished his 10 overs with figures of 3/46.

Needing 249 runs to win, Pakistan got off to the worse start possible after losing both their openers in the 3rd over. Afghanistan took the game by the scruff of the neck and didn't loosen the grip even one bit. Mujeeb's terrific bowling spell never allowed Pakistan to launch a fightback.

Highlights
  • Afghanistan beat Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup final
  • The Afghans thrashed Pakistan by 185 runs
  • Mujeeb Zadran shone with the ball after taking five wickets for 13 runs
