UAE vs Bangladesh Live Streaming 1st T20I: United Arab Emirates are all set host Bangladesh in the first T20I match on Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. This series will be a two-match series and both the teams will aim to put their best foot forward, in order to seal a victory. The visitors will be led by wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das. The squad also features the likes of Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana. This series will be a good preparation for Bangladesh ahead of the five-match series against Pakistan.

UAE, on the other hand, will be led by star batter Muhammad Waseem. He had previously stepped down from the role in October last year after leading the side in 26 matches between 2023 and 2024, citing a desire to focus on his ODI batting. The two-match series will be UAE's first T20I appearance since December, when they won the Gulf T20 Championship by defeating Kuwait in the final.

UAE vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I Live Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the UAE vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match take place?

The UAE vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match will take place on May 17, Saturday (IST).

Where will the UAE vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match be held?

The UAE vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will the UAE vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match start?

The UAE vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match will start at 8:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the UAE vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match?

The UAE vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the UAE vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match?

The UAE vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)