UAE's Pakistan-born batter Asif Khan has been handed a 15-month ban after testing positive for a banned anabolic steroid during an out-of-competition test conducted last year. Asif tested positive for a metabolite of mesterolone, which is used to improve testosterone levels in a test conducted on September 8, 2025. "The 36-year-old admitted to a violation of Article 2.1 of the ICC Anti-Doping Code and accepted the sanction through a Case Resolution Agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Cricket Council (ICC)," read a statement from cricket's world governing body. The period of ineligibility has been backdated to September 8, 2025 and will run until December 7 this year.

"Asif will be permitted to return to training with a team or use the facilities of a club or other ICC Member organisation from October 8, but will only be eligible to return to competitive cricket from December 8," the ICC statement said.

Asif's individual results from September 8, 2025 until the start of his provisional suspension on December 29, 2025 have been disqualified.

"This includes all resulting consequences, such as the loss of any medals, points, prize money or prizes." Asif has represented the UAE in 38 ODIs and 56 T20 Internationals since making his debut in 2022. The right-hander moved to the UAE in 2017. Before that, he played 32 first-class games in Pakistan's domestic circuit.

Featured Video Of The Day

Yamal Laughs At Paredes vs Gavi ‘Fight Of The Year' Poster During Parade