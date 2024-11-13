Uttar Pradesh middle-order batter Mohammad Amaan will lead India in the 50-over ACC Under-19 Asia Cup, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this month. India will open their campaign against Pakistan at Dubai on November 30. India have in their ranks some youngsters who have impressed in the domestic circuit like Mumbai's Ayush Mhatre, Bihar's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tamil Nadu's C Andre Siddarth, Kerala leg-spinner Mohammed Enaan and Karnataka batter Hardik Raj and state-mate Samarth Nagaraj.

Apart from India and Pakistan, the Group A features Japan and the hosts UAE. Group E will have Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal.

Ahead of the tournament, India will take on Bangladesh in a practice match on November 26 in Sharjah.

The semifinals of the tournament are scheduled on December 6 while the final is slated for December 8.

India U19 squad: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohammad Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale (VC), Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Mohammad Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar.

Non-travelling reserves: Sahil Parakh, Naman Pushpak, Anmoljeet Singh, Pranav Raghavendra, D Dipesh.

India U19's schedule (All matches start at 10.30am IST)

November 30: India vs Pakistan at Dubai.

December 2: India vs Japan at Sharjah.

December 4: India vs UAE at Sharjah.