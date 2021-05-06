India women's team cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's sister died on Wednesday, having earlier contracted COVID-19. "It is with great sadness that last night my family had to say goodbye to My Akka. My family, my world has been rocked to its core," she tweeted on Thursday. "Appreciate all the messages and prayers . My thoughts with everyone going through these devastating times. Hold your loved ones tight and stay safe," she added. It was the second death in her family in the last two weeks, with the cricketer having lost her mother late last month.

"Take care. Stay strong," wrote former India women's team coach Ramesh Powar.

"Really sorry for your loss. May her soul R.I.P," former India opener Aakash Chopra replied.

"Thinking of you and sending sympathies from Ireland. So sorry for your loss, Veda," former Ireland cricketer Isobel Joyce wrote.

Her mother and sister had both tested positive for COVID-19, but she had tested negative.

"Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!" she had tweeted after her mother's death.