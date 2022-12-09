Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed announce his arrival in Test cricket in style as the 24-year-old registered his first five-wicket haul on debut during the ongoing second Test against England in Multan. On debut, Ahmed made an instant impact and ended the first session with figures of 5/70. He started the day with the dismissal of Zak Crawley, followed by the wickets of Ben Duckett (63), Joe Root (8), Ollie Pope (60) and Harry Brook to register his maiden five-for in Test cricket. After Abrar achieved the feat, fans took to Twitter to applaud the leg-spinner.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

What a debut so far for Abrar Ahmed. pic.twitter.com/PM3vWcPV8Z — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 9, 2022

First morning as a Test debutant

Abrar Ahmed becomes the 13th Pakistan bowler to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/pcVQF5jGuZ — AnWaR_.sHaH (@SYEDANWARSH) December 9, 2022

England 180-5 at lunch on another helter-skelter session of Test cricket here in Pakistan. All five for Abrar Ahmed, who has history in his sights. The pitch is turning, but England score so quickly that the concept of a deteriorating fifth-day pitch may be redundant. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) December 9, 2022

The star for Pakistan in the first session - Abrar Ahmed picked 5-wicket haul on his debut test match. What a moment for him. Brilliant Abrar. pic.twitter.com/4QHUy3CXHf — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 9, 2022

Abrar Ahmed gets Fifer on his DEBUT!! a brilliant catch from Nawaz to get Abrar his 5th wicket on debut#PAKvsENG #PakvsEng2022 pic.twitter.com/2VQ03bAnpO — Pakistan_Cric (@pak_cricketX) December 9, 2022

Pakistan have found some magic ! Five wickets by debutant Abrar Ahmed #PAKvsENG pic.twitter.com/VB42W1gDwa — TEAM AFRIDI (@TEAM_AFRIDI) December 9, 2022

England captain Ben Stokes had won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Ground.

While other Pakistan bowlers struggled to take a wicket, Abrar bagged five to put England on the backfoot.

Despite losing wickets regularly, England scored at a brisk pace, with Duckett knocking nine boundaries and a six and Pope cracking five to the rope.

At the break, Ben Stokes and Will Jacks were at the crease with 14 and zero respectively after the first session was extended for Friday prayers.

Pakistan will look to level the series, having lost the first game in Rawalpindi.

