Aminul Islam Bulbul has reflected on his future as Chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) amid an ongoing overhaul of the country's governing body. Despite pressure from a government investigation committee, Aminul has decided to continue in his role, remaining committed to serving Bangladesh cricket. Media reports suggest Aminul's regime could soon end, with former captain Tamim Iqbal emerging as the leading contender for the BCB presidency.

The board is currently under investigation for controversial elections held last year and the reasons behind the team's refusal to travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Aminul remains adamant about staying on despite the reported resignation of six board members. "I will sit in my chair. What else can I do? I will be the last person to go," Aminul told Jamuna TV. "I have a very dedicated and honest team. I want to serve Bangladesh cricket with them."

"We could not work with freedom for one day as an external force was always disturbing us and still doing that. You should support us and you know who I am meaning because without support we cannot move forward. Our cricket is stagnant and I have said a lot of times that an external force is disturbing us and because of that the pace of our cricket has slowed down," he added.

Resentment is growing in cricket corridors following Aminul's expressed inability to convince interim-government head Muhammad Yunus to allow the team to travel to India. The investigation committee is set to present its findings on April 9.

"It will be interesting to see Bulbul's position once that report is tabled," a source noted. "An interim board may take over, with re-elections held within 90 days. All eyes are also on the Foreign Minister's upcoming visit to Delhi."

(With PTI Inputs)

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