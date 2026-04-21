A bizarre incident took place in the city of Jalgaon in Maharashtra, as a tractor drove onto a cricket field and stopped play in the final of the Jalgaon Rural MLA Cup tournament. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the shocking incident unfolds as a youth drove a tractor into the field and straight over the pitch. Players and umpires helplessly watched as the event took place, after which chaos ensued as a number of people entered the field.

From the video, the game appeared to be underway before it had to be abruptly halted as the tractor drove onto the field. Following the ruckus, the youth appeared to drive off.

WATCH: Tractor drives onto cricket field, halts play

Tractor Driver plows the cricket pitch mid-final in Jalgaon after the driver wasn't invited to the tournament pic.twitter.com/LLS61mkRWJ — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 18, 2026

According to reports, the incident took place after a prominent local person was not invited for the final. The match was eventually cancelled after the incident, but no police complaint was reportedly filed.

The video went viral across social media, with several users reacting strongly to the incident. Some speculated the reason behind such an issue, while others lamented it.

This world you think you have experienced petty then the world shows you some other level of petty https://t.co/vMHGFxrSBr — Neli (@MainNeli_) April 18, 2026

I am thinking about the result of the match? Will it be forfeited? — Dipesh Zala (@imdeep33) April 19, 2026

Looks like he owns the field and they didn't give him enough importance. — Aniket Waman (@praisehellsatan) April 19, 2026

IPL 2026: As it stands

Coming back to cricket on the highest level, the race for the playoffs is heating up in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been the early pace-setters and lead the points table, having garnered 8 points or more from their opening matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have endured topsy-turvy campaigns so far but are not far away from the leading pack.

Meanwhile, concerns engulf the dugouts of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are towards the bottom of the table. Although they are the three most successful franchises in IPL history, their playoff hopes are in serious jeopardy already.

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