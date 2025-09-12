A top figure in English cricket has been alleged to have committed sexual misconduct. The serious allegation has come to light around two months before the start of the Ashes series between the England men's cricket team and Australia. According to The Telegraph, the top English cricket figure, who is in his 40s, has been investigated by the police regarding allegations of spiking two women and sexually assaulting one of them. The incident took place on May 22 in the SW6 area of London (Fulham and Parsons Green), and the accused was questioned by the police on June 5.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident but refrained from naming the person involved. They added that no arrests have been made so far in the case.

"Two women are believed to have been spiked, with one also allegedly sexually assaulted. A man in his 40s was interviewed under caution on Thursday, June 5. Enquiries remain ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage," the police statement read.

This comes days after an unnamed former county cricket coach was suspended over charges of sexual misconduct. The ex-coach was handed a nine-month suspension by the independent Cricket Discipline Panel (CDP) for misconduct that included sending sexually explicit photos to two junior female colleagues.

Talking about the England cricket team, it is currently playing against South Africa in a three-match T20I series. The Harry Brook-led side is trailing 0-1 in the series after losing the first game by 14 runs (DLS method).

Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch took two wickets apiece as South Africa beat England on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in a rain-marred 1st T20I in Cardiff on Wednesday. The start of the match was delayed by nearly four hours and a further rain interruption meant what should have been a 40-over contest at Sophia Gardens was reduced to just 12.5 in total. England chasing 69 in five overs for victory, were held to 54-5 as they failed to keep pace with a daunting run rate of nearly 14 an over against a quality attack.