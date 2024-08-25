It's been a while since Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his separation with his wife Natasa Stankovic. The couple made the decision public on social media, and have since gone on their different paths. While neither of the two made the reason behind their split public, a report has claimed that Natasa wasn't able to adjust to Hardik's personality, with the cricketer being 'too full of himself'. Natasa, reportedly, tried to keep pace with Hardik and match his personality but grew tired of the continuous effort she had to make.

"He was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore. She realised that there was a major gap between how they were as people. She tried to match it up to him but it made her feel uncomfortable. This was a never-ending process so it became tiring after a while. Natasa was not able to keep pace hence she decided to take a step back," a source was quoted as saying by Times Now.

"She mulled over it but her decision became firm when he did not change. It was a very painful decision by Natasa but it didn't come in one day/ one week. It was a slow but gradual wound that kept hurting her," the insider added.

Since the couple announced their decision to part ways, Hardik and Natasa's son Agastya has travelled to her mother's hometown in Serbia where the two reside at present. Hardik, meanwhile, is rumoured to be dating singer Jasmin Walia.

"After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," Hardik and Natasa's joint statement read on July 18.

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," it added.