England captain Harry Brook's blistering unbeaten century paved the way for a 119-run thrashing of Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 international at Southampton on Tuesday. Brook's 114 not out and a typically dashing 80 from former captain Jos Buttler powered England to a commanding total of 254-4. Faced with a huge chase, Sri Lanka were never in the hunt before being bowled out for 135 as England, second in the T20 world rankings, went 1-0 up in a three-match series. Buttler and Brook shared a stand of 128 off just 60 balls following the loss of debutant opener Aneurin Donald after Sri Lanka won the toss.

England's second-wicket pair again ran riot at Hampshire's headquarters after their mammoth partnership of 233 in a 56-run T20 win over India in July, when Buttler made 131 and Brook 95 not out.

On Tuesday, it was Brook who posted a century, his second in T20 internationals coming off just 42 balls, including eight fours and six sixes.

Only Phil Salt, with a 39-ball century against the West Indies at Old Trafford last year, has scored a quicker T20 hundred for England.

This match was England's first since former captain Kevin Pietersen, an outstanding batsman in his own right, joined a white-ball coaching set-up still led by sacked Test boss Brendon McCullum as a "special mentor".

And Pietersen would have admired the way Brook smashed six boundaries off left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage in a fifth over costing 30 runs.

Dushmantha Chameera and Wellalage's combined seven overs went for 104 runs in total as Sri Lanka's attack wilted under England's assault.

Sri Lanka lost dangerman Pathum Nissanka early in their chase when he tried to launch off-spinner Will Jacks over mid-on only to be caught by the towering Jamie Overton.

Sonny Baker, on his Hampshire home ground, then took his first wickets in white-ball internationals, clean bowling Kamil Mishara before Lahiru Udara was caught off a scoop to leave Sri Lanka struggling at 32-3.

Fast bowler Baker finished with 3-12 in his four overs.

The second T20 is in Cardiff on Thursday, with the series finale at Old Trafford on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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