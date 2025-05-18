England cricket team fast bowler Tom Curran finally broke his silence over claims that he "cried like a child" out of fear during the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Curran, who plays for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), expressed his relief to see the competition resume after the ceasefire. However, he completely denied the claims made by Bangladesh all-rounder Rishad Hossain that the tensions left Curran and New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell extremely worried. Curran took to Instagram to share his side of the story and said that he did not cry in the tough situations.

"I'm glad to see things resuming, and I pray for continued peace between two very special countries."

"Btw promise, I didn't cry; was ready (laughing emoji)," he added.

Earlier, Curran found himself in the headlines following Rishad's revelation.

"He (Tom Curran) went to the airport but heard that the airport was closed. Then he started crying like a little child, that it took two or three people to handle him," Rishad told Cricbuzz.

However, Rishad later apologised to Curran and Mitchell regarding his comments.

"I'm aware that a recent comment I made has caused confusion and has unfortunately been misrepresented in the media, creating a false perception. It lacked full context and unintentionally overstated the emotions involved," he said in a statement.

"I sincerely regret any misunderstanding it may have caused. I've offered an unconditional apology to Daryl Mitchell and Tom Curran," he added.

The PCB on Tuesday confirmed the resumption of the Pakistan Super League on May 17, following a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi announced on social media that the revised itinerary would be announced shortly.

The final will be played on May 25.

(With PTI inputs)