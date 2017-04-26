Told BCCI That We Are Taking Legal Route: PCB's Najam Sethi

Senior Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official Najam Sethi claimed that they have intimated BCCI on taking legal recourse as the richest cricketing board has not honoured the agreement pertaining to bilateral series between the two nations. The BCCI and PCB signed MoU which stated that they will play multiple bilateral series during the ICC cycle of 2015- 2023. But BCCI needs the approval of central government for playing a series against Pakistan but cross-border terrorism has put paid to hopes to resumption of bilateral cricketing ties.

"PCB has told BCCI it is suing for compensation against BCCI's refusal to play bilateral series as per Agreement signed in 2014," Sethi tweeted.

Sethi also tweeted that ECB chairman Giles Clarke has reviewed the situation in Pakistan and there is a proposal of having three T20 International between the home team and a World XI side.

"Giles Clarke has reviewed security report of ICC experts & agreed 3 T20 matches in Pak end Sep of ICC Team of world's TOP current players," Sethi further tweeted.

However, it is unlikely the world's top players will risk their security to play in Pakistan.