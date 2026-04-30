Former India batter Krishnamachari Srikkanth has raised concerns over the form of Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the ongoing IPL 2026. Bumrah's form has been a major topic of debate this season, especially with MI languishing in ninth place in the points table. The 32-year-old has picked up just two wickets in eight matches this season. Analysing his performance this season, Srikkanth expressed disappointment over Bumrah's tactics in the powerplay, highlighting that he is bowling too many slower deliveries with the new ball.

Srikkanth instead urged Bumrah to follow the aggressive approach of Jofra Archer in recent matches.

"Even Bumrah bowled too many slower ones. You have the new ball with you and two left-handers in front of you. Try to nick them off. Bumrah bowling so many slower deliveries with the new ball is of no use. See what Archer is trying to do in the last few matches. He's bowling at full throttle and nicking batters off caught behind and at slips. That's what Bumrah should try to do," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

Archer has been in top form this season for Rajasthan Royals, picking up 14 wickets in nine matches.

Speaking further on Bumrah, Srikkanth suggested that while Bumrah might be putting in 100 percent effort, the same has not been reflected in his current form as he might be fatigued.

"Bumrah is not getting that zip at all. Not one delivery looked threatening. Maybe he is tired, so I am not blaming him. But he is clearly not at his best. He is trying hard but looking very ordinary," he added.

Despite the lack of wickets, Bumrah continues to maintain the best economy rate among MI bowlers.

However, he conceded 54 runs and went wicketless on Wednesday against SRH.

Addressing questions around Bumrah's form, MI batting coach Kieron Pollard defended the Indian pacer and highlighted the pressures faced by players performing under constant scrutiny.

"We are unfortunate, you know, to always be in the public eye. So when we do bad, it's always being highlighted. But when normal people have jobs and they send the wrong email, they have the opportunity to edit the words and all these things. We don't have the opportunity. So it's fair and fine when you're not doing well, you accept certain things. And knowing the individual, I know he's going to bounce back with greater heights and take wickets," Pollard said in the post-match press conference.

(With IANS Inputs)

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