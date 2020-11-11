Australian Test captain Tim Paine enjoys a reputation of being fun-loving and calm in nature, as was visible during his humourous banter with Rishabh Pant on India's tour to Australia in 2018-19. Paine did not react angrily to some of the pointed remarks by Pant over the lack of assurance with regard to Paine's position as the captain of the national team in the longest format of the game. Instead, the Australian cricketer provided some witty responses which became memorable. However, Paine briefly lost his composure after being dismissed for seven in controversial fashion in a defeat for the wicketkeeper-batsman's domestic team Tasmania to the New South Wales Blues in Adelaide.

The 35-year-old hurled his gloves in great anger at the nearby fencing after being ruled LBW by an inswinger from Mitchell Starc. Starc's delivery could well have gone down the leg side, which was not taken into account by the umpire who stood firm in his judgement.

Paine's dismissal marked the end of Tasmania's resistance as they were bowled out for 202. They needed 348 runs on day four to complete an improbable win. The cricketer stormed off the field without a word of congratulations or shaking of hands with the opposition players before reacting angrily at boundary-side.

Paine might find an unlikely sympathizer in Starc himself, who could not complete his century and remained unbeaten on 86 after captain Peter Nevill declared the inning on Tuesday. Starc flung his bat to the ground in frustration, which may have been influenced by the golden opportunity to score his maiden first-class century.