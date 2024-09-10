The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) named the playing XI on the eve of the first T20I against Australia at Utilita Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. Three uncapped players, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, and Jamie Overton, will make their England T20I debut against Australia. Philip Salt will captain the side in the absence of injured designated skipper Jos Buttler. Apart from handling the captaincy duties, Salt will look to lead the charge with the bat in the opening order. The 28-year-old's explosiveness at the top is reflected in his T20I statistics; he has amassed 885 runs at a whopping strike rate of 165.11 in 31 T20Is. In Buttler's absence, Cox will take up the duty behind the stumps. All-rounder Liam Livingstone will prove the firepower needed in the middle-order and is also capable of chipping in with a couple of overs with his spin.s

Youngster Bethell will add another layer of depth to England's middle-order set-up. He will also serve as an additional spin option with his slow left-arm orthodox style of bowling.

All-rounders Sam Curran and Jamie Overton will offer batting strength towards the tail end. Apart from their ability to produce fireworks with the bat, with their pace, the duo possesses the ability to pick wickets in all phases of the game.

England's formidable frontline pace-bowling will feature Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, and Reece Topley. Seasoned spinner Adil Rashid is the frontline spinner in England's playing XI.

After the conclusion of the first T20I in Southampton on Wednesday, the second match will be played on September 13 in Cardiff. The T20I series will conclude on September 15 in Manchester.

England playing XI for the first T20I against Australia: Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley.