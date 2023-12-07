New Zealand have named their 13-member ODI squad to face Bangladesh in three ODIs with maiden call-ups to the fifty-overs squad for three players. 26-year-old all-rounder Josh Clarkson, leg-spinner Adi Ashok and seamer Will O'Rourke are the three potential ODI debutants named in the squad that sees a major reshuffle after the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, in which Kiwis earned a semifinal finish after a loss to India. Ashok, who made his T20I debut in UAE in August, will be part of the squad for the final two games with Ish Sodhi playing the first game.

Tom Latham will lead the side that misses several senior players from the World Cup squad. Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway are not part of the squad, as per ICC.

Michael Bracewell (Achilles), Matt Henry (hamstring), Lockie Ferguson (Achilles), James Neesham (ankle), Ben Lister (hamstring) and Henry Shipley (back) were not considered for selection due to injury, while Trent Boult made himself unavailable.

"Josh [Clarkson] is someone who, while still only young, has played over 150 matches for the Stags, developing his skills with bat and ball to become a consistent contributor," Blackcaps selector Sam Wells said.

"Adi and Will are both still fresh to domestic cricket but have been impressive in their early efforts and stepped up well this year in the New Zealand A matches against Australia A," he said.

"Both offer valuable skill-sets, Adi with impressive control as a young leg spinner, and Will with natural bounce and variation as a tall pace bowler," Wells concluded.

The ODI series begins on December 17 with matches in Dunedin, Nelson and Napier.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham, Adi Ashok (matches 2 and 3), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi (match 1), Will Young.

