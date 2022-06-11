Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday informed that the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), will take place from July 31 to August 21. The much-awaited tournament which is Sri Lanka's topmost domestic T20 league, with an international flavor, will be played at the RPICS, Colombo, and the MRICS, Hambantota. The RPICS, Colombo will host the initial games of the 5-team tournament, while later the competition will shift to MRICS, Hambantota.

''We are extremely happy to announce the 3rd edition of the Lanka Premier League, which has started well its journey toward carving a place in the global T20 League competitions, as a formidable tournament,'' said Shammi Silva, President, Sri Lanka Cricket.

The tournament in total will play 24 games, while registration of International Players for the Player Draft of the 'Lanka Premier League' will commence shortly.

In December, last year Jaffna Kings were crowned as the champions of Lanka Premier League 2021 season after defeating Galle Gladiators by 23 runs in a high-scoring finale at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore remained unbeaten on 57 off 41 balls as he helped Kings post a mammoth total of 201/3 in 20 overs, setting a target of 202 for Galle Gladiators to chase. Gunathilaka's fireworks at the start of the chase was not enough for Gladiators and Jaffna Kings won the match easily to lay claim to the prestigious trophy.

Promoted

The Player of the Season trophy was awarded to Avishka Fernando, who was also named as the man of the match in the final, for his innings of 63 runs in 41 balls. Overall, he scored 249 runs in 9 games in the tournament at an average of 31.12 at a strike rate of 152.76. The Emerging Player of the Season trophy was awarded to Janith Liyanage. The Strongest Player of the Season title was awarded to the trophy-winning captain of Jaffna Kings, Thisara Perera.