Former India batter Aakash Chopra has blasted the team management for picking players for Test cricket on the basis of their performances in white-ball cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). His remarks came following India's shocking Test series whitewash to South Africa at home. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra suggested that while there can be exceptions, playing domestic cricket for two or three seasons should be mandatory before considering a player for the longest format of the game. Speaking on the recent series loss to the Proteas, Chopra pointed out how the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Dhruv Jurel were given opportunities despite not playing enough games on the domestic circuit.

"If we look at the players who made their Test debut in recent years, Yashasvi Jaiswal had played 15 first-class games before making his first red-ball appearance for India. Shubman Gill had played around 20-22 matches. Sai Sudharsan (29) had played only for a limited number of games, while Nitish Kumar Reddy had featured in even lesser (23). Dhruv Jurel (15) and Devdutt Padikkal (31) too. Among these, Padikkal has been the best performer but he is not getting as many opportunities. But most of them have been given opportunities on potential, promise and their white-ball or IPL exploits," Chopra explained.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also noted that the selectors are handing out Test caps on the basis of potential and IPL exploits.

"Some players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are ready for the big stage. But can everyone turn out to be like that? Some people can still flourish, they can turn out to be like Jaiswal and Gill. But you will realize that even they took time to find their feet, especially in tricky batting conditions. They are exceptions but are they fully ready? If you give players the time to do well in first-class cricket and do well for 3-4 seasons consecutively, they come well prepared. If not and the pressure mounts at the Test level, they don't know what to do. It's not their fault as they are not ready. Why can't you understand they are not ready?" he added.

Chopra warned the selectors that fast-tracking players into the Test side without proper first-class experience could lead to adaptability issues.

"When you want to give someone a Test cap, please let them play 2-3 seasons and score runs or take wickets consistently in first-class cricket. Then take the decision to play them. There will be a player who will come once in a while and he can be fast-tracked into Test cricket. If done that way consistently, the transition will only get tougher and tougher. If a player scores runs or takes wickets consistently, 7-8 players out of 10 should be given an opportunity in Test cricket," said Chopra.