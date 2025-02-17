One of the few Indian batters who have consistently delivered for the country on overseas assignments, Ajinkya Rahane hasn't just been another victim to the talent pool the country has. Once the most reliable No. 4 batter in Test cricket, Rahane's stocks have fallen so hard over the last 2 years that he is no longer in the national team's scheme of things in any of the three formats. Though not the most outspoken cricketers India have produced, Rahane did expose a flaw in the current selection committee, saying no communication took place from the bosses over his exit from the Test team after the 2023 World Test Championship final.

"When I was dropped a few years ago, I made runs and was picked for the World Test Championship final and then was dropped again. But what is in my control? To play. I did well in domestic cricket and in the IPL and was called again. Whenever an experienced player makes a comeback, one knows that he will get 2-3 series. I knew that South Africa was a challenging series and I was expecting a call, but I wasn't picked. I felt bad because I have been serving for so long," Rahane said in an intervie with Indian Express.

Rahane revealed that he was advised by many to speak to the management and the selectors about his situation but he couldn't do that as the 'other person' wasn't ready to talk. The veteran batter expected himself to be picked for India's next assignment, after the World Test Championship final in 2023, but was shown he door, without any explanation.

"I'm not the person who will go and ask why I'm being dropped. There was no communication. Many said 'go and talk' but one can only talk when the other person is ready to talk. If he is not ready, there is no point fighting. I wanted to talk one on one. I never messaged. I felt odd when I was dropped after the WTC final because I had worked hard for it. I thought I would be there for the next series. There is no point cribbing. I can only do what is in my hands. There is a belief that I will make a comeback," said the 36-year-old.

Players' PR teams also play a big role in creating fan pressure over selection or non-selection. Rahane, however, revealed that he doesn't have a PR team to push his case.

"I was always shy, now I have opened up. My focus has been to play cricket and go home. Nobody told me that going ahead, certain things will be needed. Today also, sometimes I feel ki bas cricket khelo, ghar jao. Now I am told I need to speak up, talk about my hard work. People say you need to be in the news ... I don't have a PR team, my only PR is my cricket. I have now realised that staying in the news is important. Otherwise, people think that I'm out of the circle," said Rahane.

Rahane wasn't in the best of form for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign but found his Midas touch again, as he scored a ton in the quarterfinal against Haryana at Eden Gardens. In the process, the veteran batter also hit a hundred in his 200th first-class match.