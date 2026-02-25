The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has refuted reports that Indian-owned franchises are planning to boycott Pakistani players during the upcoming auction. Media reports claimed last week that the four franchises linked to IPL owners-Manchester Super Giants (RPSG Group), MI London (Reliance), Southern Brave (GMR), and Sunrisers Leeds (Sun Group)-were likely to ignore Pakistani players during the draft. However, the ECB, in a joint statement alongside all eight franchises, insisted that selection will be based strictly on merit, not nationality.

"The Hundred was established to reach new audiences, grow the game of cricket and ensure that everyone - regardless of ethnicity, gender, faith, nationality or otherwise - feels they belong in our sport. Players must not be excluded on the grounds of nationality," the joint statement from the ECB and all eight franchise owners read.

The statement added that the ECB will ensure that it will take strict actions in case of any misconduct.

"As the governing body responsible for running the tournament, the ECB is committed to ensuring there is no place for discrimination and has regulations in place to take robust action against any such conduct.

"All eight teams commit to selection being based solely on cricketing performance, availability and the needs of each team," the statement added.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, more than 50 Pakistan cricketers have officially registered for next month's first-ever auction for The Hundred.

The likes of Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Haris Rauf are among more than 950 players to have registered for The Hundred's draft.

"It has been learned that more than 50 Pakistani players-including Afridi, Shadab, Rauf, Saim Ayub, and Usman Tariq - have registered for next month's draft, which will be held in Piccadilly, London, on March 11 (women's) and 12 (men's)," the report said.

The report added that veteran batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have not registered for the event.

For the unversed, only nine Pakistani players have featured so far in the first four seasons of The Hundred.