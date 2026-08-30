Former England captain Nasser Hussain was left frustrated after Day 3 of the second Test between England and Pakistan at Lord's ended early due to bad weather. The day's play was interrupted by rain, but conditions later appeared to improve, raising hopes of a resumption. However, match officials decided to call stumps early with England at 177/7. The hosts had resumed the day at 81/3 and, by the close of play, had extended their lead to 357 runs. Despite the sun coming out and weather conditions improving, no further play was possible, leaving fans at the stadium disappointed and angry.

Reacting to the decision, Hussain slammed the match officials and labelled it a "joke". He also stated that the sudden decision to call off play was unfair to the fans who had turned up to watch the match.

"That's a joke, honestly, a joke. That is an unbelievable decision, it really is. These fans have waited here all afternoon for it to stop raining. It is now a bright, blue sky in the distance. In about five minutes, it is going to be sunny here," Hussain said on Sky Sports Cricket.

"I have no idea what's going on, and I don't think the fans do. It's the brightest it's been for about eight hours. It's not raining - get the covers off and start playing. This is the best condition we have had, and no one is doing anything," he added.

Talking about the match, Dan Lawrence's unbeaten fifty on Saturday left Pakistan needing to rewrite the record books in their quest for a series-levelling win against England in the second Test at Lord's.

Only 24.5 overs were possible on a third day cut short by several rain delays and finally finished off by bad light, despite the floodlights shining under increasingly sunny skies.

England still reached stumps on 177-7 in their second innings -- a huge overall lead of 357 runs -- with Lawrence exactly 50 not out to follow his comeback 51 during England's innings and 103-run rout of Pakistan in last week's first of a three-Test series at Headingley.

(With AFP Inputs)

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