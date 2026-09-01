International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah congratulated Lionel Messi on his international journey on Tuesday, following the Argentine legend's retirement. Shah took to social media to hail the Argentine World Cup winner, reflecting on their meeting when Messi came to India last year with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. "An era-defining international journey comes to an end. Reflecting on our meeting during your historic visit to India, your profound humility stood out just as much as your unmatched genius on the pitch," Shah wrote on X with a picture where he presented Messi with a jersey of Indian cricket.

"Personally presenting you with our national colours remains a proud cross-sport moment. Thank you for the memories, Leo Messi. Wishing you the absolute best in your next chapter!" he added.

Messi announced his retirement from international football on Monday, drawing the curtain on a legendary 21-year career. He shared a statement in which he said he felt "hurt" by the decision but that he has "nothing left to give".

"Time is running short, chapters come to a close, and this is one that hurts me deeply. I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the national team," Messi wrote in his statement.

"I've given it my all, I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are some really great young players coming through behind me who deserve their chance," he added.

Messi said he wrote his retirement message on July 21, two days after his side lost to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. The Argentine icon ended his long wait for a World Cup when he led the La Albiceleste to the title in 2022.

He also said he would miss the fans on the pitch. "Thank you for all the love over the past 20 years," he said in his message to the supporters. "I'm going to miss hearing you from the pitch so much.

"Now I'll be just one of you, always cheering and supporting from the sidelines. I'm leaving with the peace of mind and pride of having given you, together with my teammates, moments we'd only dreamed of. It was incredible to have experienced this with you all. I love you!" Messi further wrote.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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