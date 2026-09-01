Participating teams have been offered hotel stay but they are free to make their own arrangements during the upcoming Asian Games, Japan Cricket Association CEO Naoki Alex Miyaji said on Wednesday after concerns expressed by leading nations over the accommodation provided for the continental event. At a recent Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting, top cricketing nations had expressed their apprehensions about logistical issues including accommodation which is 20kms from the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin City in Aichi Prefecture.

"The Asian Games is being organised by the organising committee Aichi-Nagoya Games Organizing Committee (AINAGOC) in collaboration with the ACC under the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA)," Miyaji told PTI in an interview.

"The JCA has provided support in some areas but is not directly involved so I am no able to directly answer all of your questions. What I can say is that all parties are working hard to ensure the success of Cricket in the Asian Games.

"I can also assure you that the ACC have been discussing accommodation options with AINAGOC for a long time. The participating teams in cricket are being offered hotel accommodation," Miyaji said.

The Asian Games begin on September 17. Miyaji also tried putting things in perspective.

"Many other sports are being accommodated in much more limited facilities such as a cruise ship or container hotels. The teams are free to arrange their own accommodation if they chose to do so," he said.

He also allayed fears about rumours that washrooms for teams is located at least half a kilometer from the playing arena.

"Please note that toilets will be available within the player area. There are both temporary and permanent facilities at the venue. The facilities on the ground are temporary, but AINAGOC have worked very closely with the ACC for over a year now to ensure that the best facilities are provided within the limited timeline and facility restrictions," Miyaji informed.

He also informed about the makeshift dressing rooms that has been created for the games.

"Despite being temporary, the facilities will provide as comfortable a space as possible for the players and officials. There are also permanent facilities around the ground which will be available to the players," he said.

Miyaji also provided the timelines of how they got the Korogi Sports Park ready in 17 months.

"They only had 17 months to prepare and had to start from scratch as there were no Cricket venues of any standard in Aichi Prefecture. Considering the limited time and resources available, AINAGOC and ACC have worked together to ensure that the playing facilities are suitable," he said.

Sri Lanka Cricket provided its curators to work on creation of turf as well as installation of hybrid pitches, Miyaji said.

"It will be a full size ground with turf and hybrid pitches prepared by the best curators which Sri Lanka Cricket should be credited for providing," Miyaji said reminding that there is only as much that they can do considering cricket isn't one of the top sports in Japan.

"There are limits on what they can do within these tight limits, but from what I have seen, the playing surface and field will be the best seen in Cricket's inclusion in the Asian Games." He also said that JCA's role main role in organisation of cricket event at the Asian Games is more about engaging with local community.

"The JCA has mainly been focused on engaging with the local community.

We have taken cricket to many school and shopping centres which have received great enthusiasm. Thanks to the full support of Nisshin City, we are confident that the local community will be 100% behind the Asian Games." While signing off, Miyaji expressed his confidence that cricket will be a successful event in Japan edition.

"Cricket will be one of the largest sports in the Asian Games. It will also be the first time the top Cricket teams of Asia will be playing in Japan," Miyaji added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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