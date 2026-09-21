Indian MMA fighter Varun Sanyal has opened up about his Asian Games 2026 heartbreak after being unable to compete in the men's 77kg category due to medical reasons. Varun experienced cramps and body aches in the sauna at his accommodation in Aichi-Nagoya and was forced to withdraw from the competition on medical grounds. Speaking to NDTV, Varun admitted that the manner of his exit was heartbreaking, but said fellow MMA fighter Suchika Tariyal's bronze medal helped soften the disappointment.

"I mean, I'm alive, which is the main thing. Obviously, things didn't go my way. I would have loved to compete. But more importantly, we've got a bronze medal. Suchika has won a bronze medal for India, so I suppose that lightens the mood a bit," Varun told NDTV.

Varun, however, refused to take credit for Suchika's bronze medal, emphasising the significance of Tariyal's achievement at the Aichi-Nagoya Games despite the controversy surrounding her semi-final defeat.

"Yeah. I don't take too much credit. Of course, she's done the work herself. But the reality is that the two of us were alone on that cruise. We didn't have any coaches or support staff with us, so we were sort of left to ourselves. We move on."

Speaking about the challenges at the ongoing Games, Varun said he had to cut weight on short notice and largely on his own.

"To be honest, it was a fight before the fight. First of all, I got to know about this just two weeks ago, the fact that I was coming here. Suchika obviously had more time. Then we got here and I had posted a public video about my journey. When I arrived, I waited for more than eight hours just to get a room. Even when I got the room, there was a mix-up when a few guys showed up. Then, the next day, there were the weight issues and everything else. But hey, it is what it is."

When asked whether he would return for the next Asian Games, Varun acknowledged that four years is a long time but stressed that he wants to continue inspiring young people to take up the sport.

"This is what I do professionally. I do MMA full-time, and it's one of those sports where the consequences are so serious that if you don't do it full-time, you're in trouble. Of course, there are things you can do to support yourself. Different athletes do different things."

"Well, the Asian Games is four years away. I hope I make it there before then. But I only made my professional MMA debut in June. For now, it's about resting up, getting ready for fights and continuing to improve. I back myself, and I know I'll be doing big things in this sport. Like I said, I want to inspire Indians going forward, and I know I'll do that."

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