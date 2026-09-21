India's Medal Tally At Asian Games 2026: Full List Of Medal Winners After Day 2
Full list of medal-winners for India at Asian Games 2026: India's medal tally went from two to six on the second day as shooters achieved further glory.
India's medal tally rose to six at the end of the second day at Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. The major successes of Day 2 came in men's shooting. Himanshu Dhillon clinched silver and Rudrankksh Patil secured bronze in the men's 10m air rifle individual event. India also won silver in the men's 10m air rifle team event, as Dhillon and Patil teamed up with 18-year-old Parth Mane. Mixed martial arts (MMA) star Suchika Taryal added the other medal of the day, settling for bronze after losing her women's Traditional -60kg semi-final.
So far, Indian shooters have won five out of the nation's six medals.
One more medal is assured, with the Indian women's cricket team set to claim at least silver, having booked their spot in the final. The final is against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, the third day of the Asiad.
Full list of India's medal-winners at Asian Games 2026 so far:
Shooting
Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod - women's 10m air rifle team event - Silver
Elavenil Valarivan - women's 10m air rifle individual event - Silver
Himanshu Dhillon - men's 10m air rifle individual event - Silver
Rudrankksh Patil - men's 10m air rifle individual event - Bronze
Himanshu Dhillon, Rudrankksh Patil and Parth Mane - men's 10m air rifle team event - Silver
MMA
Suchika Taryal - women's Traditional -60kg - Bronze