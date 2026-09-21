India's medal tally rose to six at the end of the second day at Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. The major successes of Day 2 came in men's shooting. Himanshu Dhillon clinched silver and Rudrankksh Patil secured bronze in the men's 10m air rifle individual event. India also won silver in the men's 10m air rifle team event, as Dhillon and Patil teamed up with 18-year-old Parth Mane. Mixed martial arts (MMA) star Suchika Taryal added the other medal of the day, settling for bronze after losing her women's Traditional -60kg semi-final.

So far, Indian shooters have won five out of the nation's six medals.

One more medal is assured, with the Indian women's cricket team set to claim at least silver, having booked their spot in the final. The final is against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, the third day of the Asiad.

Full list of India's medal-winners at Asian Games 2026 so far:

Shooting

Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod - women's 10m air rifle team event - Silver

Elavenil Valarivan - women's 10m air rifle individual event - Silver

Himanshu Dhillon - men's 10m air rifle individual event - Silver

Rudrankksh Patil - men's 10m air rifle individual event - Bronze

Himanshu Dhillon, Rudrankksh Patil and Parth Mane - men's 10m air rifle team event - Silver

MMA

Suchika Taryal - women's Traditional -60kg - Bronze

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