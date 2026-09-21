India's wait for gold continued on the second day of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, but the country added four more medals to its tally on Monday, with shooting once again at the forefront of the medal haul. Himanshu Dhillon won silver and Rudrankksh Patil secured bronze in the men's 10m air rifle individual event. The two then joined 18-year-old Parth Mane to claim silver in the team event, as India finished with 1898.4 points.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) star Suchika Taryal, who was assured a medal after Day 1 itself, had to settle for bronze after losing her Traditional -60kg semi-final bout against Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo.

India's results in Asian Games 2026, Day 2:

Shooting: Himanshu Dhillon won silver, while Rudrankksh Patil clinched bronze in Men's 10m air rifle individual final. India also clinched a silver medal in men's 10m air rifle team event.

MMA: India's Suchika Tariyal settled for bronze after losing her semifinal bout against Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo.

Swimming: Srihari Nataraj secured his spot in the men's 50m backstroke final, while Rishabh Das finished as a reserve. Nataraj went on to finish 10th in the final, with a time of 25.52 seconds.

Akash Mani and Gitesh Shah missed out on qualifying for the men's 50m freestyle final. Dhanush Suresh failed to qualify for 100m breaststroke final.

Hockey: India secured a second consecutive win in Group B with a 17-1 rout of Indonesia in women's hockey.

Badminton: India beat Bangladesh 3-0 in men's team Badminton Round of 16.

Kabaddi: India outclassed hosts Japan 49-24 in men's Group A clash to begin the campaign with a bang. The Indian women's team thrashed Bangladesh 42-21 in their Group A clash.

Table Tennis: The Indian men's and women's team both beat Pakistan 3-0 in their respective team event group matches.

Soft Tennis: Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena delivered a flawless performance in the mixed doubles Group B match, dismantling Cambodia's Viva Chao and Chanroseka Khun 5-0. However, they lost 1-5 to South Korea's Kim Yeon-hwa-Jaekyu Park in their next Group B match.

The duo also lost to Aadhya Christy Sanosa and Sherwin Nuguit of Philippines in the mixed doubles Round of 16.

Sepaktakraw: Japan beat India 2-1 in Group B match.

Wushu: Nyeman Wangsu finished 15th in the women's Changquan final.

India's Roshibina Devi is one win away from assuring a medal in women's 60kg event. Aryan is one win away from assuring a medal in men's 56kg event.

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