India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026 Men's Hockey: The start of the India vs Bangladesh men's hockey Pool A match has been delayed by 30 minutes due to inclement weather. The match will now begin at 4:00 PM IST instead of the scheduled 3:30 PM IST. Harmanpreet Singh and Co have already sealed their semi-finals berth with back-to-back victories in the group stage. They are coming to this match after defeating hosts Japan 2-0 in their previous game. After a disappointing FIH Hockey World Cup campaign earlier this year, where they finished eighth, the Indians appear to have rediscovered their rhythm at the right time.

India vs Bangladesh Men's Hockey, Asian Games Highlights, Medal Tally and Match Results Updates: