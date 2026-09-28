India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026 Men's Hockey: The start of the India vs Bangladesh men's hockey Pool A match has been delayed by 30 minutes due to inclement weather. The match will now begin at 4:00 PM IST instead of the scheduled 3:30 PM IST. Harmanpreet Singh and Co have already sealed their semi-finals berth with back-to-back victories in the group stage. They are coming to this match after defeating hosts Japan 2-0 in their previous game. After a disappointing FIH Hockey World Cup campaign earlier this year, where they finished eighth, the Indians appear to have rediscovered their rhythm at the right time.
India vs Bangladesh Men's Hockey, Asian Games Highlights, Medal Tally and Match Results Updates:
India vs Bangladesh, Live Score: Team News!
Here are the starting XI and substitutes of the two teams:
India vs Bangladesh, Live Score: Hockey action to start soon!
Under 10 minutes remain until the start of the men's hockey Pool A match between India and Bangladesh, although the weather remains a concern.
India vs Bangladesh, Live Score: Start delayed!
Start delayed by 30 minutes due to inclement weather at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium. The match will now begin at 4:00 PM IST instead of 3:30 PM IST.
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 28, 2026
The Indian Men’s Team have arrived and are all set for their final Pool A clash against Bangladesh at the Asian Games 2026!
Start delayed by 30 min due to inclement weather.
4:00 PM IST
Watch the action LIVE on… pic.twitter.com/A6dyRnHQxi
India vs Bangladesh, Live Score: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2026, Men's Hockey Pool A match between India and Bangladesh, straight from Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara. Stay tuned for all the live updates.