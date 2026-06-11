Thailand, UAE, Hong Kong and Indonesia booked their places in the Women's T20 Asia Cup later this year after registering convincing victories in the quarter-finals of the ACC Women's Premier Cup on Thursday. The four teams, all of whom topped their respective groups in the tournament, maintained their dominance in the knockout stage to seal qualification for Asia's premier women's T20 competition, according to ESPNcricinfo. In Kuala Lumpur, Thailand continued their unbeaten run with a comprehensive 56-run victory over Nepal. Wicketkeeper-batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai starred with the bat, scoring 62 to help Thailand post 130 for 4. Nepal struggled in the chase and finished on 74 for 7, well short of the target.

The UAE also advanced comfortably after defeating hosts Malaysia by 52 runs. Theertha Satish anchored the innings with an unbeaten 65 off 53 deliveries as UAE amassed 138 for 2. Malaysia were unable to keep pace and ended on 86 for 5.

At Bangi, Hong Kong overcame Japan by 41 runs in another one-sided contest. Yasmin Daswani led the batting effort with an unbeaten 55 from 36 balls, while Maryam Bibi (3 for 17) and Marina Lamplough (2 for 11) shared five wickets to restrict Japan's chase.

Indonesia produced the most dominant performance of the day, crushing Oman by 113 runs. Captain Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini struck 51 to guide Indonesia to 137 for 7 before the bowlers dismantled Oman for just 24 in 11.5 overs. Ni Made Putri Suwandewi was the chief destroyer with figures of 4 for 11.

The semi-finals will be played in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, with Thailand set to face Indonesia and Hong Kong taking on the UAE.

While the qualification spots have now been decided, the Asian Cricket Council is yet to announce the dates and schedule for the Women's T20 Asia Cup.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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