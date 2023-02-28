New Zealand on Tuesday edged out England by 1 runs to win the second Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and levelled the two-match series at 1-1. Neil Wagner was the star of the show for the Kiwis as he bagged a four-wicket haul, including the decisive wicket of James Anderson. With England needing two just two runs to sweep the series, Wagner targetted Anderson with short balls and was rewarded with it as New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell pulled off a diving catch to make history.

WHAT A GAME OF CRICKET



New Zealand have won it by the barest of margins...



This is test cricket at its finest



#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/cFgtFBIkR4 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 28, 2023

It was only the fourth occasion a team has won a Test after being asked to follow on, and the first time for New Zealand.

England managed it twice, against Australia in 1894 and 1981, while India beat Australia in 2001.

It was the first time England have lost a Test after forcing their opponents to follow on.

A topsy-turvy Test match swung back to New Zealand during the final two gripping days.

Sponsored by Vuukle

England were on course for victory after declaring their first innings on 435-8, then bowling out New Zealand for 209.

Former skipper Kane Williamson dragged New Zealand back into the Test with a superb 132 in their second innings 483 on Monday, leaving England 258 to win.

"Amazing achievement, hats off to everyone, everyone kept fighting." said Wagner, who finished with 4-62.

"That's the characteristics of this team, they played well, credit where it's due, but we found a way of contributing."

Blundell, who played knocks of 38 and 90, was delighted to hang on to the tumbling catch.

"Saw it well and luckily it went in clean. Pretty happy," said the wicketkeeper.

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Kumar: Private Leagues Are The Hotbed Of Corruption