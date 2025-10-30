The second Test in the upcoming two-match series between India and South Africa in Guwahati will be witness to a stunning first in the history of cricket. Since the inception of Test cricket, days matches in Test cricket follow the same sequence of events - toss, start of play, lunch, tea and stumps. However, during the match in Guwahati, the tea break will come before lunch. According to a report by the Indian Express, the reason behind the unusual decision was taken due to early sunrise and sunset in the northeastern part of India. As a result, the first session of the Test match will be played between 9 AM and 11 AM, followed by a Tea break from 11 AM to 11:20 AM.

The afternoon session will last from 11:20 AM to 1:20 PM and it will be followed by Lunch. The break will last from 1:20 PM to 2 PM. The final session will be played between 2 PM and 4 PM.

“The reason to have early tea is because Guwahati witnesses early sunset and there is early start too. This will be the first time we have decided to change the Tea session as time will be saved to get extra game time on the field,” a BCCI source told the Indian Express.

This will be a major break from tradition as Test matches in India generally start at 9:30 AM with the lunch break from 11:30 AM to 12:10 PM. The tea break is normally taken at 2:10 PM with the final session of the day lasting from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

According to th report, the BCCI follows the same system of the tea break coming before lunch in Ranji Trophy matches held in Guwahati. The decision to implement this system during the 2nd Test match in Guwahati was reportedly taken jointly by BCCI and Cricket South Africa.