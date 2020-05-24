Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Taufeeq Umar, Former Pakistan Cricketer, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Updated: 24 May 2020 16:57 IST

Former Pakistan cricketer Taufeeq Umar has isolated himself at home and appealed to his fans to pray for his swift recovery.

Taufeeq Umar has played 44 Tests and 12 ODIs for Pakistan. © Twitter

Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar has tested positive for COVID-19 but said his "symptoms are not at all severe". The 38-year-old is the fourth cricketer to be infected with the coronavirus after Majid Haq (Scotland), Zafar Sarfraz (Pakistan) and Solo Nqweni (South Africa). "I got myself tested last night after feeling a little sick last night, and the result came positive. My symptoms are not at all severe," Umar told Geo News. 

"I have isolated myself at home. I appeal to everyone to pray for my swift recovery," added the southpaw. 

Umar played 44 Tests and 12 ODIs, scoring 2963 and 504 runs respectively for Pakistan. His last game for Pakistan was in 2014, a Test against New Zealand in Dubai.

Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Taufeeq Umar Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
