A day after putting up a detailed post on Twitter about how her bag was stolen from her room at a London hotel, Indian women's cricket team player Taniya Bhatia has once again slammed the concerned hotel for not responding to her complaint. "I still haven't recd any response from the hotel management. This is quite disappointing. The items that were stolen from my room were both valuable and important to me. Has any action been taken since the theft? An update would be much appreciated," Taniya wrote on Twitter.

I still haven't recd any response from the hotel management, @Marriott. This is quite disappointing. The items that were stolen from my room were both valuable and important to me. Has any action been taken since the theft? An update would be much appreciated. https://t.co/PIT2SQkq9N — Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (@IamTaniyaBhatia) September 28, 2022

Taniya, who was part of the Indian women's cricket team that beat England 3-0 in an ODI series, took to Twitter on Monday to inform her followers about someone stealing her bag from her hotel room in London.

"Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of Indian Women's Cricket team.@MarriottBonvoy. So unsafe," Taniya had tweeted.

"Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such lack of security at @ECB_cricket's preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well," she added.

Taniya was part of the squad but did not feature in any of the three matches in the ODI series. She had played the T20I on September 6.

The wicket-keeper-batter has represented India in 19 ODIs and 53 T20Is.